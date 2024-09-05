Gries Financial LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

