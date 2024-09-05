Gries Financial LLC Sells 517 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of INTC opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.