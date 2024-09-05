Grin (GRIN) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Grin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.99 million and $85,698.24 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,159.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.17 or 0.00545183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00117175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00304818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031284 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00080739 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

