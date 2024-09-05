GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from GTN’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

GTN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get GTN alerts:

Insider Transactions at GTN

In other GTN news, insider Craig Coleman purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$1,875,000.00 ($1,275,510.20). 39.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.