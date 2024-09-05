Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

GUG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 75,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,553. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

