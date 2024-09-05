GYEN (GYEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $14.57 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $9,307.37 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

