Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.80

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 1487331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Halliburton Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

