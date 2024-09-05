Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,289,000 after buying an additional 122,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $890,848,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,407,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after acquiring an additional 480,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. 206,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,341. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.