Hamel Associates Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $202.57. 583,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

