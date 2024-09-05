Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.59. 3,437,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953,459. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

