Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 25,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

