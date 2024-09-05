Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Harford Bank Stock Performance

Harford Bank stock remained flat at $33.25 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. Harford Bank has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Harford Bank Company Profile

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

