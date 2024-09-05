Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Harford Bank Stock Performance
Harford Bank stock remained flat at $33.25 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. Harford Bank has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
Harford Bank Company Profile
