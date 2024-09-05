Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $45.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.