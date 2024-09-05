Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.86 million, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.