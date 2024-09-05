HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.980-3.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. HealthEquity also updated its FY25 guidance to 2.98-3.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of HQY opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

