Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.13 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hello Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $898.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

