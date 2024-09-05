Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 1,091,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

