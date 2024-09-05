Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 27.3%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 278,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 63,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia in Canada and the United States.

