HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of HF Sinclair worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after buying an additional 696,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,502,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after buying an additional 199,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,606. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on DINO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

