Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HFRO opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

