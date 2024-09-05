Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of HFRO opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top 3 Emerging Market ETFs to Watch as the U.S. Dollar Weakens
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- As Home Prices Hit Highs, These Apartment REITs Offer Growth
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 ETFs to Build a Simple and Balanced Stock Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.