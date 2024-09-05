Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.82% from the stock’s current price.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,601. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.