HitBTC Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $497,625.69 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $497,625.69 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HitBTC Token alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Telegram](https://t.me/EN%5FHitBTC)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/hitbtc)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/hitbtc/)

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

HitBTC Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HitBTC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitBTC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.