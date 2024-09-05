Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,137.73 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,089.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,067.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

