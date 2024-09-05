Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

