Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,254 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Southland worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLND. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southland in the second quarter worth about $6,813,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southland by 62.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Southland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southland by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southland stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $184.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Southland ( NASDAQ:SLND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.98). Southland had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

