Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Capital World Investors increased its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.3 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

