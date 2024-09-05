Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 134,282 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,282 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 417,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $9,884,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 164,385 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $41.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.