Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,512 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $299,276.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $92,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,341 shares of company stock worth $6,675,261 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 532,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

