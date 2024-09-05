Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,907 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,471. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 732,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

