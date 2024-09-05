Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 97,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 593,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,522 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

