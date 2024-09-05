Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,164 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,164 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVE traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.20. The stock had a trading volume of 241,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,861. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

