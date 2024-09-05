Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

FI traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $172.13. 323,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $175.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

