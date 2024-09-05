holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $10,680.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.90 or 0.04226141 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00037864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,767,620 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,767,620 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00205064 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,595.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars.

