HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CEO Mark K. Mason Sells 1,075 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) CEO Mark K. Mason sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $30,508.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
HomeStreet Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:HMST opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $291.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.38.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
