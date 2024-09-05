Hop Protocol (HOP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,907.08

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $25,907.08 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

