Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.80. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 657,827 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 351,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

