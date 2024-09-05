Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,879. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

