Hudock Inc. Makes New $374,000 Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ARM by 21.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARM by 25.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in ARM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARM traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,193,828. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion and a PE ratio of 140.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.81.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.