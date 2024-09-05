Hudock Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

