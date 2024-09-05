Hudock Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,156 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,644,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

