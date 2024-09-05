Hudock Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

Amgen stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $324.29. 512,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.38 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

