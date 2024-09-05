Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $371.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.21.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $396.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.