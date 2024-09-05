Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.11

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.11 and last traded at C$45.57, with a volume of 76986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
H has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hydro One
Hydro One Stock Up 0.4 %
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 ETFs to Build a Simple and Balanced Stock Portfolio
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Charles Schwab’s Initiative Changes Are a Long-Term Positive
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Economy Shifts to the Cloud
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.