Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.11

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.11 and last traded at C$45.57, with a volume of 76986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Get Hydro One alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hydro One

Hydro One Stock Up 0.4 %

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.76. The stock has a market cap of C$27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.