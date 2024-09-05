iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $102.43 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $102.43 million and $2.89 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008592 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,165.88 or 1.00194692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.47579447 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $3,347,738.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

