Ignition (FBTC) Price Reaches $57,861.73 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $23.09 million and $605,076.88 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $57,861.73 or 0.99616858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,109.31721363. The last known price of Ignition is 56,469.7165171 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $528,612.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

