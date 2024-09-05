Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 1,088 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

