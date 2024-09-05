Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 4,020 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TROW traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.47. 39,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.