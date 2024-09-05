Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.30. 673,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

