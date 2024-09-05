Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

