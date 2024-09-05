Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,514,814,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 126.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $464,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $15,338,110. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.43. The stock had a trading volume of 543,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

